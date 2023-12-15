Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Mercer County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Henry at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Coldwater, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Howland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minster at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.