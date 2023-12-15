If you reside in Mercer County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Henry at Coldwater High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

Location: Coldwater, OH

Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fort Recovery

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

Location: Fort Recovery, OH

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School at Howland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

Location: Warren, OH

How to Stream: Watch Here

Minster at Marion Local High School