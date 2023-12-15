If you live in Miami County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northridge High School - Dayton at Covington High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Covington, OH

Covington, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Tippecanoe at Stebbins High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Riverside, OH

Riverside, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Newton Local High School at Twin Valley South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: West Alexandria, OH

West Alexandria, OH Conference: Cross County Conference

Cross County Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethel High School at Lehman Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Tipp City, OH

Tipp City, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethel High School at Northridge High School - Dayton