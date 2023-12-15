Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Montgomery County, Ohio, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miami Valley School at Middletown Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Franklin, OH
- Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School - Dayton at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood at Waynesville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Waynesville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tippecanoe at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Riverside, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centerville High School at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Clayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixie High School at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethel High School at Northridge High School - Dayton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
