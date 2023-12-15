High school basketball is happening today in Montgomery County, Ohio, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Miami Valley School at Middletown Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Franklin, OH

Franklin, OH Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference

Metro Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Dayton, OH

Dayton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School - Dayton at Covington High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Covington, OH

Covington, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakwood at Waynesville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Waynesville, OH

Waynesville, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Tippecanoe at Stebbins High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Riverside, OH

Riverside, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Centerville High School at Northmont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Clayton, OH

Clayton, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Dixie High School at Ansonia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Ansonia, OH

Ansonia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethel High School at Northridge High School - Dayton

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Dayton, OH

Dayton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carroll High School