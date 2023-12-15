Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morrow County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Morrow County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morrow County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fredericktown High School at Cardington-Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cardington, OH
- Conference: Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.