Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Preble County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Preble County, Ohio today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Preble County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newton Local High School at Twin Valley South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: West Alexandria, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.