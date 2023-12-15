Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Putnam County, Ohio today, we've got you covered here.
Putnam County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick Henry High School at Miller City New Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Miller City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School - Sherwood at Continental High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Continental, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnview High School at Leipsic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Leipsic, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa-Glandorf High School at Wapakoneta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Wapakoneta, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pandora-Gilboa at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mt. Blanchard, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
