Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Richland County, Ohio is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Richland County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clear Fork High School at Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Marion, OH
- Conference: Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield Senior High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- Conference: Ohio Cardinal Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
