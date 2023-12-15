If you reside in Summit County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Summit County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Canton South at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Cuyahoga Falls, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson High School at North Royalton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: North Royalton, OH

North Royalton, OH Conference: Suburban League

Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Manchester High School at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington