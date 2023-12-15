Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Van Wert County, Ohio. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Van Wert County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bluffton at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Delphos, OH

Delphos, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincolnview High School at Leipsic