Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Wert County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Van Wert County, Ohio. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Van Wert County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bluffton at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Delphos, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnview High School at Leipsic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Leipsic, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.