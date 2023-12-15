Friday's game features the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (0-8) squaring off at Cintas Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 69-68 victory for SIU-Edwardsville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 15.

Their last time out, the Musketeers lost 69-47 to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Xavier vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 69, Xavier 68

Xavier Schedule Analysis

The Musketeers haven't defeated a single D1 team this season.

Xavier has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

The Musketeers have four losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Xavier has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 10.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG%

10.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG% Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Kaysia Woods: 9.9 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (19-for-67)

9.9 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (19-for-67) Tae'Lor Purvis: 6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.1 FG%

6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.1 FG% Daniela Lopez: 3.9 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' -129 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 50.5 points per game (350th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per outing (225th in college basketball).

