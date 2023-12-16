For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Fantilli a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

In seven of 31 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Fantilli has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 95 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:56 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 3 2 1 14:51 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:31 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

