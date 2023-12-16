For bracketology analysis around Akron and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Akron ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 64

Akron's best wins

On December 5 versus the Bradley Braves, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 47) in the RPI rankings, Akron notched its signature win of the season, a 67-52 victory at home. Enrique Freeman dropped a team-leading 21 points with 18 rebounds and two assists in the contest versus Bradley.

Next best wins

81-75 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 121/RPI) on November 6

72-54 at home over Southern Miss (No. 281/RPI) on November 10

77-76 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 284/RPI) on December 9

77-71 over Florida International (No. 297/RPI) on November 19

Akron's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, the Zips have two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Akron is facing the 77th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Zips' 20 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records over .500.

Akron has 20 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Akron's next game

Matchup: Akron Zips vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Akron Zips vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:30 PM ET Location: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

