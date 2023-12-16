Can we expect Alex DeBrincat scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in nine of 29 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated four goals and five assists.

DeBrincat averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.7%.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 79 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 16:45 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:05 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

