In the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Andrew Copp to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

In four of 29 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Copp averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:56 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:17 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:55 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

