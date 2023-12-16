Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Auglaize County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Auglaize County, Ohio is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Bremen at Fort Loramie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Fort Loramie, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.