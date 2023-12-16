Should you bet on Austin Czarnik to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Czarnik stats and insights

Czarnik is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Czarnik has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Czarnik recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 6-3 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:03 Home L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:07 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:00 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:17 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

