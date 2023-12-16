Will Austin Czarnik Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 16?
Should you bet on Austin Czarnik to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Czarnik stats and insights
- Czarnik is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Czarnik has zero points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Czarnik recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:36
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:54
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|6:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:07
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|8:00
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|5:38
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
