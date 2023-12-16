Saturday will feature a projected lopsided NHL contest between the road favorite New Jersey Devils (15-11-1, -210 on the moneyline to win) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (10-16-5, +170 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Betting Trends

Columbus has played 18 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Devils have won 59.1% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-9).

This season the Blue Jackets have nine wins in the 27 games in which they've been an underdog.

New Jersey is 3-5 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

Columbus has gone 5-8 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 3-6 5-5-0 6.6 3.50 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.50 2.80 5 18.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 6-4 6-4-0 6.5 3.30 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.30 3.40 6 30.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

