Saturday's contest features the Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) and the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) matching up at Stroh Center (on December 16) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 victory for Bowling Green.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, UMKC 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. UMKC

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-6.0)

Bowling Green's record against the spread this season is 3-3-0, while UMKC's is 3-4-0. The Falcons have a 2-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Kangaroos have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (234th in college basketball) and give up 65.4 per outing (59th in college basketball).

Bowling Green averages 39.1 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) while conceding 35.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Bowling Green makes 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 30.1% rate (291st in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 33% from beyond the arc.

The Falcons average 92.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (241st in college basketball), and give up 82.8 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball).

Bowling Green has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (158th in college basketball play) while forcing 12 (195th in college basketball).

