The Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green Stats Insights

  • The Falcons make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Bowling Green has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Kangaroos are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Falcons sit at 82nd.
  • The Falcons record 72.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 69.2 the Kangaroos allow.
  • Bowling Green is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.2 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bowling Green averaged 76.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Falcons surrendered 74.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 83.3.
  • In home games, Bowling Green sunk 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (33.5%).

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Canisius W 77-73 Place Bell Arena
12/2/2023 @ Southern Indiana W 54-52 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/10/2023 Ohio Dominican W 97-49 Stroh Center
12/16/2023 UMKC - Stroh Center
12/19/2023 Hampton - Stroh Center
12/22/2023 Siena Heights - Stroh Center

