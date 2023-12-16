Bowling Green vs. UMKC December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) meet the UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Bowling Green vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Marcus Hill: 20.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 10.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sam Towns: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- DaJion Humphrey: 10 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
UMKC Players to Watch
Bowling Green vs. UMKC Stat Comparison
|Bowling Green Rank
|Bowling Green AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|235th
|72
|Points Scored
|72
|235th
|155th
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|133rd
|134th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|33
|193rd
|274th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|36th
|220th
|7
|3pt Made
|7.8
|152nd
|258th
|12
|Assists
|13
|199th
|145th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.5
|221st
