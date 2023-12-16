The Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stroh Center as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is 137.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bowling Green -5.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 points in four of six games this season.

Bowling Green's contests this year have an average total of 138.2, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

This season, Bowling Green has been favored five times and won four of those games.

The Falcons have played as a favorite of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bowling Green has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 4 66.7% 72.8 145.3 65.4 134.6 147.3 UMKC 5 71.4% 72.5 145.3 69.2 134.6 138.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends

The Falcons average 72.8 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 69.2 the Kangaroos give up.

When Bowling Green totals more than 69.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 3-3-0 1-1 2-4-0 UMKC 3-4-0 2-3 4-3-0

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green UMKC 7-9 Home Record 6-8 4-11 Away Record 3-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.