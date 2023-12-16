Can we count on Cincinnati to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

How Cincinnati ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 NR 41 96

Cincinnati's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Cincinnati took down the Eastern Washington Eagles in an 85-73 win on November 12. Day Day Thomas, as the leading scorer in the victory over Eastern Washington, put up 15 points, while Dan Skillings Jr. was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

89-54 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 132/RPI) on November 22

69-58 at home over UIC (No. 136/RPI) on November 6

85-53 at home over Bryant (No. 181/RPI) on December 12

86-81 on the road over Howard (No. 254/RPI) on November 28

90-66 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 284/RPI) on November 19

Cincinnati's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Cincinnati is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Bearcats have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Cincinnati has drawn the 219th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bearcats have 21 games remaining this season, including eight against teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records over .500.

Cincy has 21 games remaining on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cincinnati's next game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Merrimack Warriors

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Merrimack Warriors Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

