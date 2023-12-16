How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers (7-2) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Cincinnati vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
- Cincinnati is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Flyers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats rank 14th.
- The Bearcats put up 21.3 more points per game (86.1) than the Flyers allow their opponents to score (64.8).
- Cincinnati has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game last season, 11.9 more than it averaged on the road (70.7).
- At home, the Bearcats allowed 67.1 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
- At home, Cincinnati sunk 8.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (8.4). Cincinnati's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than away (34.7%).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|W 99-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|W 85-53
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/19/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/22/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
