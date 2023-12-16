The Dayton Flyers (7-2) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Cincinnati vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Cincinnati is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Flyers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats rank 14th.

The Bearcats put up 21.3 more points per game (86.1) than the Flyers allow their opponents to score (64.8).

Cincinnati has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game last season, 11.9 more than it averaged on the road (70.7).

At home, the Bearcats allowed 67.1 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).

At home, Cincinnati sunk 8.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (8.4). Cincinnati's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than away (34.7%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule