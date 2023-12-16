The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) play the Dayton Flyers (6-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Heritage Bank Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cincinnati vs. Dayton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cincinnati Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Daron Holmes: 15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK Nate Santos: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Enoch Cheeks: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Kobe Elvis: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton Players to Watch

Holmes: 15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK Santos: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Cheeks: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Elvis: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. Dayton Stat Comparison

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG Cincinnati AVG Cincinnati Rank 269th 70.0 Points Scored 85.3 23rd 41st 64.1 Points Allowed 65.5 69th 329th 29.0 Rebounds 38.5 27th 302nd 7.4 Off. Rebounds 12.0 28th 58th 9.1 3pt Made 9.3 51st 72nd 15.5 Assists 16.7 41st 165th 11.6 Turnovers 8.3 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.