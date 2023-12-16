A pair of streaking squads square off when the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-1) host the Cleveland State Vikings (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Vikings, winners of nine in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Cleveland State vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Vikings score an average of 79.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.5 the Hawkeyes give up.

Cleveland State has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Iowa is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 79.7 points.

The Hawkeyes record 88.6 points per game, 28.4 more points than the 60.2 the Vikings give up.

Iowa is 10-0 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

Cleveland State is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 88.6 points.

This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Vikings give up.

The Vikings shoot 47.8% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Carmen Villalobos: 5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Mickayla Perdue: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Jordana Reisma: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 50.9 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 50.9 FG% Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Schedule