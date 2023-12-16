Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cuyahoga County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Cuyahoga County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland at Independence High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Independence, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Brooklyn High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Brooklyn, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
