How to Watch Dayton vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (7-2) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Dayton vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Temple vs VCU (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Loyola Chicago vs South Florida (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Florida Atlantic vs Saint Bonaventure (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Loyola (MD) vs George Mason (6:00 PM ET | December 16)
Dayton Stats Insights
- The Flyers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Dayton has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Flyers are the 324th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats rank 13th.
- The Flyers record 5.5 more points per game (71.3) than the Bearcats allow (65.8).
- Dayton is 5-1 when scoring more than 65.8 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Dayton posted 73.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.
- The Flyers ceded 58.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.2 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Dayton fared better when playing at home last year, draining 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ SMU
|W 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Grambling
|W 76-46
|UD Arena
|12/9/2023
|Troy
|W 82-70
|UD Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Oakland
|-
|UD Arena
|12/30/2023
|Longwood
|-
|UD Arena
