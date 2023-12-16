The Dayton Flyers (7-2) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Dayton vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Dayton has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Flyers are the 324th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats rank 13th.

The Flyers record 5.5 more points per game (71.3) than the Bearcats allow (65.8).

Dayton is 5-1 when scoring more than 65.8 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton posted 73.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.

The Flyers ceded 58.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.2 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Dayton fared better when playing at home last year, draining 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Dayton Upcoming Schedule