Can we count on Dayton to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Dayton's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Dayton ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 41 NR 32

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton's best wins

Dayton picked up its best win of the season on November 17 by securing an 88-81 victory over the St. John's Red Storm, the No. 85-ranked team based on the RPI. In the victory over St. John's, Daron Holmes amassed a team-leading 28 points. Kobe Elvis came through with 27 points.

Next best wins

77-69 at home over Youngstown State (No. 99/RPI) on November 24

82-68 over Cincinnati (No. 105/RPI) on December 16

65-63 on the road over SMU (No. 137/RPI) on November 29

70-67 over LSU (No. 184/RPI) on November 16

63-47 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 224/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dayton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Flyers have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Dayton has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Dayton gets the 48th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

Of the Flyers' 20 remaining games this year, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records over .500.

Dayton has 20 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Dayton's next game

Matchup: Dayton Flyers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Dayton Flyers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Dayton games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.