The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Dayton vs. Cincinnati Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Dayton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes: 15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK
  • Nate Santos: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Enoch Cheeks: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kobe Elvis: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • Holmes: 15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK
  • Santos: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cheeks: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Elvis: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG Cincinnati AVG Cincinnati Rank
269th 70 Points Scored 85.3 23rd
41st 64.1 Points Allowed 65.5 69th
329th 29 Rebounds 38.5 27th
302nd 7.4 Off. Rebounds 12 28th
58th 9.1 3pt Made 9.3 51st
72nd 15.5 Assists 16.7 41st
165th 11.6 Turnovers 8.3 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.