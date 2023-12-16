In the upcoming matchup against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Dmitri Voronkov to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

Voronkov has scored in six of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.

Voronkov's shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:45 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 2 0 2 14:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:25 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 8:56 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:37 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:40 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

