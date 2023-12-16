The Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos are slated to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Will Donovan Peoples-Jones get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Peoples-Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones has totaled 114 yards receiving (10.4 per game), reeling in nine balls out of 21 targets this campaign.

Having played nine games this year, Peoples-Jones has not tallied a TD reception.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bears 1 1 17 0

Rep Donovan Peoples-Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.