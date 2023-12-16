Will Emil Bemstrom Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 16?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Emil Bemstrom score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Bemstrom stats and insights
- Bemstrom has scored in three of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Bemstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|10:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|13:39
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|L 2-0
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
