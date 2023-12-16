We have high school basketball competition in Franklin County, Ohio today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Miller at The Wellington School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16

1:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus at Thomas Worthington High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16

6:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Worthington, OH

Worthington, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northside Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16

6:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Groveport Madison at Canal Winchester High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16

7:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Canal Winchester, OH

Canal Winchester, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dublin Jerome High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16

7:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

New Albany High School at Big Walnut