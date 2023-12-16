Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Hamilton County, Ohio has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elder at Anderson High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Salle High School at Indian Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.