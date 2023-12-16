The New Orleans Bowl will feature the Jacksonville State Gamecocks heading into a showdown with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

On offense, Jacksonville State ranks 56th in the FBS with 397.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 52nd in total defense (361.6 yards allowed per contest). With 32.3 points per game on offense, Louisiana ranks 35th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 86th, surrendering 28.2 points per game.

Below in this article, we will provide you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Louisiana 397.8 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.7 (53rd) 361.6 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.2 (59th) 232.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (31st) 165.6 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.8 (72nd) 15 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 25 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (36th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has thrown for 1,281 yards, completing 50% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 638 yards (53.2 ypg) on 116 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has 860 rushing yards on 133 carries with seven touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr.'s leads his squad with 618 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 receptions (out of 61 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Sean Brown has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 292 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quinton Lane has a total of 260 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 24 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards (101.8 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 492 yards (41 ypg) on 73 carries with six touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 129 times for 729 yards (60.8 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard leads his team with 473 receiving yards on 37 catches with one touchdown.

Peter LeBlanc has caught 29 passes and compiled 449 receiving yards (37.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Neal Johnson's 29 receptions (on 45 targets) have netted him 356 yards (29.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Jacksonville State or Louisiana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.