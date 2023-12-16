Will Jahmyr Gibbs Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 15?
Should you bet on Jahmyr Gibbs scoring a touchdown in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- This season Gibbs has rushed for 692 yards (62.9 per game) on 128 carries with six touchdowns.
- Gibbs also figures in the passing game, catching 45 passes for 288 yards (26.2 ypg).
- Gibbs has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in five games.
Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|7
|42
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|7
|17
|0
|7
|39
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|17
|80
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|8
|40
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|11
|68
|1
|9
|58
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|26
|152
|1
|5
|37
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|14
|77
|2
|3
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|8
|36
|1
|6
|59
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|11
|54
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|8
|60
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|Week 14
|@Bears
|11
|66
|1
|3
|16
|0
