Will Jameson Williams cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions clash with the Denver Broncos on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Jameson Williams score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has hauled in 13 passes on 25 targets for 195 yards and two scores, averaging 21.7 yards per game.

In two of nine games this season, Williams has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Jameson Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Panthers 3 2 2 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 2 53 1 Week 7 @Ravens 6 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 3 2 16 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2 2 18 0 Week 11 Bears 3 2 44 1 Week 12 Packers 3 2 51 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 1 11 0 Week 14 @Bears 1 0 0 0

