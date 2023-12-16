Jared Goff will be up against the ninth-worst passing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions take on the Denver Broncos in Week 15, on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET.

Goff has compiled 3,449 passing yards (265.3 per game) and a 66.9% completion rate this year, throwing for 21 TDs with 10 INTs. Goff has also chipped in in the ground game with 21 rushing yards (1.6 per game) on 29 attempts, including two touchdowns.

Goff vs. the Broncos

Goff vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 215 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 215 PASS YPG / PASS TD Denver has allowed three opposing players to amass 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Broncos have allowed 11 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Denver in 2023.

The Broncos have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Broncos is conceding 233.4 yards per contest this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Broncos' defense ranks 26th in the NFL by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (20 total passing TDs).

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Broncos

Passing Yards: 253.5 (-115)

253.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-110)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has bettered his passing yards prop total in six games this year, or 46.2%.

The Lions, who are seventh in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.9% of the time while running 45.1%.

With 465 attempts for 3,449 passing yards, Goff is seventh in NFL play with 7.4 yards per attempt.

Goff has completed at least one touchdown pass in 12 of 13 games, including multiple TDs seven times.

He has 56.1% of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (23).

Goff has attempted 46 passes in the red zone (36.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 0.5 (-118)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff has hit the rushing yards over in three of 13 opportunities (23.1%).

Goff has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has nine carries in the red zone (11.1% of his team's 81 red zone rushes).

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 20-for-35 / 161 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 16-for-25 / 213 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 29-for-44 / 332 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 23-for-35 / 236 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 23-for-33 / 333 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs

