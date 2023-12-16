Jarrett Allen's Cleveland Cavaliers take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 116-107 loss to the Celtics (his most recent action) Allen posted eight points and 10 rebounds.

Below we will look at Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.4 12.1 Rebounds 10.5 8.2 8.9 Assists -- 2.4 2.5 PRA -- 23 23.5 PR -- 20.6 21



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Hawks

Allen has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 7.0% and 9.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.5. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 105 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are 28th in the NBA, allowing 122.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Hawks have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

Giving up 28.8 assists per game, the Hawks are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 30 11 8 2 0 0 0

