The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • Gaudreau has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
  • He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:55 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 2 1 1 16:37 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 2 0 2 18:57 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:23 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:56 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

