Kalif Raymond has a favorable matchup when his Detroit Lions face the Denver Broncos in Week 15 (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET). The Broncos give up 233.4 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Raymond has put up 29 catches for 387 yards and one TD this season so far this season. He has been targeted on 38 occasions, and averages 29.8 yards receiving.

Raymond vs. the Broncos

Raymond vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD

The Broncos have surrendered a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Denver on the season.

The Broncos' defense ranks 26th in the NFL by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (20 total passing TDs).

Kalif Raymond Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Raymond Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Raymond has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 70.0% of his games (seven of 10).

Raymond has 8.2% of his team's target share (38 targets on 465 passing attempts).

He is averaging 10.2 yards per target (11th in league play), picking up 387 yards on 38 passes thrown his way.

In one of 13 games this season, Raymond has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (2.4% of his team's 41 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 8.7% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

Raymond's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 5 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

