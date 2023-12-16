The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall as 6.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS. The point total in the matchup is set at 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -6.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs Indiana Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Jayhawks have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Kansas has played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Jayhawks, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Indiana is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Hoosiers have been listed as an underdog of +260 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Indiana has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 4 44.4% 79.9 154.2 65.1 138.2 144.5 Indiana 3 42.9% 74.3 154.2 73.1 138.2 140.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kansas vs Indiana Insights & Trends

The Jayhawks record 79.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 73.1 the Hoosiers give up.

Kansas has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 73.1 points.

The Hoosiers' 74.3 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 65.1 the Jayhawks give up.

When it scores more than 65.1 points, Indiana is 2-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas vs. Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-5-0 2-5 4-5-0 Indiana 3-4-0 1-1 4-3-0

Kansas vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Indiana 15-1 Home Record 15-2 7-4 Away Record 5-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.