The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kent Johnson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Johnson has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.
  • Johnson's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:23 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:46 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 14:58 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:06 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-2
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:45 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 2-0

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

