What are Kent State's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Kent State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 120

Kent State's best wins

When Kent State took down the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who are ranked No. 121 in the RPI, on December 5 by a score of 82-73, it was its best win of the year so far. The leading point-getter against South Dakota State was Giovanni Santiago, who tallied 19 points with six rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

83-77 at home over Cleveland State (No. 147/RPI) on December 9

79-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 216/RPI) on November 11

79-72 over Fordham (No. 249/RPI) on November 20

100-62 over Hampton (No. 349/RPI) on November 17

Kent State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Golden Flashes have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Kent State has been given the 182nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Golden Flashes have 20 games left this year, including 14 versus teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records over .500.

Kent State's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Kent State's next game

Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Oregon Ducks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

