The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Kirill Marchenko, are in action Saturday against the New Jersey Devils at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchenko are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Marchenko has averaged 15:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Marchenko has a goal in nine of 29 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Marchenko has a point in 14 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

Marchenko has an assist in seven of 29 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marchenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Marchenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 29 Games 3 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

