Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In Lawrence County, Ohio, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rock Hill at Greenup County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Greenup, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.