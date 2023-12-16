Lions vs. Broncos Player Props & Odds – Week 15
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Star running back David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions play the Denver Broncos on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET at Ford Field.
Check out player props for the best contributors in this outing between the Lions and the Broncos.
David Montgomery Touchdown Odds
- Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +470
- Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190
Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
More Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|26.5 (-120)
|Jared Goff
|255.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Sam LaPorta
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|David Montgomery
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-120)
|Kalif Raymond
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|Josh Reynolds
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|-
|-
|75.5 (-113)
|Jameson Williams
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
More Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Samaje Perine
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|Russell Wilson
|217.5 (-113)
|24.5 (-113)
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|Adam Trautman
|-
|-
|7.5 (-113)
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|Javonte Williams
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
|Marvin Mims
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|-
|12.5 (-113)
|-
