According to oddsmakers, the Detroit Lions (9-4) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 against the Denver Broncos (7-6). A point total of 47.5 has been set for this matchup.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Lions can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Broncos. Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Broncos as they ready for this matchup against the Lions.

Lions vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Detroit vs. Denver Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: NFL Network

Lions vs. Broncos Betting Insights

Detroit has an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have two wins ATS (2-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Detroit has gone over in eight of its 13 games with a set total (61.5%).

Denver is 5-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.

Denver has seen five of its 13 games hit the over.

