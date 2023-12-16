Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you live in Logan County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Logan County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Urbana High School at Benjamin Logan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Bellefontaine, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at Indian Lake
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lewistown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
