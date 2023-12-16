Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 16?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Lucas Raymond going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Raymond stats and insights
- Raymond has scored in 10 of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Raymond recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:02
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|16:45
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|17:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Home
|W 4-1
Red Wings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
